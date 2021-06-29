Health facilities reintroduce visitor restrictions

Share Canberra's trusted news:

HEALTH facilities across the ACT have reintroduced visitor restrictions in response to the COVID-19 outbreaks across the nation.

From tomorrow (June 30), the visitor policy at health facilities in the ACT will be changed to one visitor per patient, per day.

Children and young people (0-17 years) should continue to avoid visiting health facilities, where possible, says an ACT Health spokeswoman.

The changes being made were labelled as “precautionary” to keep Canberra’s most vulnerable patients safe and to further protect staff and visitors.

The changes include a requirement for staff and visitors to wear surgical masks at all health facilities, and masks will be handed out at all screening points on entry to the facility and people must wear a new mask each day.

“Patients attending an outpatient and/or a community health clinic should, where possible, attend alone,” the spokeswoman said.

“If patients do require a support person, this should be limited to one person. Admitted babies, children and young people (0-17 years) may have one parent/carer present at all times, with an additional visitor up to one hour each day.

“Women attending antenatal outpatient appointments can be accompanied by a support person. Women admitted for care related to birthing may have up to two support persons present. This should be pre-planned with the relevant midwifery and obstetric treating team during antenatal care.

“Compassionate exceptions to the visitor policy will continue to be determined on a case-by-case basis in consultation with the relevant treating team and executive staff.”