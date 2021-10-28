Healthy volunteers wanted for covid vaccine probe

A NEW study at the ANU will determine how strong and long-lasting the immune response to COVID-19 is after vaccination in cancer patients and whether it is affected by different types of cancer treatment.

ANU clinical senior lecturer and medical oncologist at The Canberra Hospital, Dr Yada Kanjanapan, says cancer patients are at higher risk of serious illness from COVID-19 infection.

“The knowledge gained from this study will be an important part of protecting this vulnerable population during the pandemic,” Dr Kanjanapan said.

“It could help inform future vaccination programs, including the design of booster vaccine programs for immunocompromised patients.”

The study will also investigate the risk of developing blood clots for people immunised with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Researchers from ANU have published a method for measuring these antibodies, which will be used in the study.

“The study will seek 100 healthy volunteers, as well as 200 people with cancer currently receiving treatment, who are willing to have blood samples collected for the antibody test,” co-investigator A/Prof Aude Fahrer, from the ANU Research School of Biology, said.

“Those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine, whether it be AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Moderna, in the previous three months, or those about to be vaccinated are welcome to participate.

“The nature of the study design means we will not be able to inform participants of their individual antibody test result, however, our collective findings will be published in a scientific journal.”

For more information about participating in the study is at chs.everest@act.gov.au