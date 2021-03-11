Heavy rain and thunderstorms forecast for Canberra

Share Canberra's trusted news:
THE ACT State Emergency Services has issued a number of precautionary measures to Canberrans with the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) forecasting possible heavy rain and thunderstorms for the ACT.
ACT ESA is warning Canberrans to:
- Stay indoors.
- Move cars under cover and away from trees.
- Secure or put away loose items around your house and yard.
- Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.
- Never drive, ride or walk through floodwater.
For more information visit esa.act.gov.au