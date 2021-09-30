Heavy rain closed Oaks Estate bridge

THE Oaks Estate bridge was closed this morning (September 30) due to heavy rain across the ACT and Queanbeyan, with more rain to come.

To 9am this morning, 37.8mm has been recorded at the Canberra Airport, 32.2mm at Tuggeranong and 50mm in the wider region.

The ACT Emergency Services Agency says showers will continue throughout the day with up to 6mm forecast to 10pm tonight.

Severe thunderstorms are possible for the ACT this afternoon and may produce locally damaging wind gusts, hail and heavy rain, the emergency service warns.

The service is closely monitoring the flood risk to the ACT. At this stage the risk associated with riverine flooding to the ACT remains low, but the situation could change quickly.

ACT ESA is asking the community to take the following actions to stay safe:

Never drive, ride or walk through floodwater

Stay clear of rivers, creeks and stormwater drains as waterways are rising slowly due to the persistent rain

Do not swim, kayak or undertake other water sports in swollen rivers or creeks

Clear roofs and gutters of debris

Drive safely to the road conditions

ACT ESA is also asking that parents talk to their children about the risk of playing in or around stormwater drains or creeks, and encourage their children to share this with their peers.

Everyone should stay clear of stormwater drains and creeks during significant rainfall events, they say.

Information on road closures is available at here.