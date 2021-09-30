Heavy rain closes Coppins Crossing

HEAVY rain has forced emergency services to close Coppins Crossing until further notice.

It comes after the ACT has received 70mm of rain since 9am on Wednesday.

ACT State Emergency Service volunteers have already received more than 35 requests for assistance.

More requests are expected with rain predicted to continue into the weekend. The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting more chances of thunderstorms, risks of localised flooding and storm damage.

If you need help during storm or flood, call the ACT State Emergency Service on 132 500. In a life-threatening emergency call Triple Zero (000).