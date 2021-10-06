Here’s the latest covid exposure sites

BUS routes, supermarkets and the Magistrates Court are the latest to be included on the covid casual contact exposure site list.

Here are the casual contact sites identified in the past 24 hours:

ALDI Chisholm, 10.50am-12.20pm, October 2.

Coles Belconnen, Westfield Belconnen, 9.25am-10.15am, October 2.

Bus Route 5, Woden Interchange to Gowrie, Code BUS618, 4.27pm-4.46pm, October 2.

ACT Law Courts – Magistrates Court 1 (Waiting Area only), Civic, 10.40am-12.45pm, September 30, and 9.45am-11.55am, October 1.

Ali Baba Erindale, Wanniassa, 6.25pm-7.20pm, October 1.

Bus Route 74, Code BUS494, Chisholm Shops to Tuggeranong Interchange, 10.03am-10.24am, October 1.

Bus Route 78, Code BUS612, Tuggeranong Interchange to Chisholm Shops, 11.24am-11.42am, October 1.

TeamMoto Canberra & MCAS Superstore, Fyshwick, 2pm-3pm, September 30.

Priceline Pharmacy Gungahlin Marketplace, 3pm-3.55pm, September 30.

Bus Route 73, Code BUS650, Woden Interchange to Tuggeranong Interchange, 4.06pm-4.55pm, September 30.

Woolworths Metro Hawker, 11.10am-12pm, and 5.55pm-6.40pm, September 25, 1.50pm-2.45pm, September 28, and 3.05pm-4pm, September 29.

Ochre Medical Centre Kingston, 2pm-3pm, September 29.

Bus Route 5, Code BUS489, Erindale Interchange to Woden Interchange, 1.16pm-1.30pm, September 28.

Bus Route 5, Code BUS538, Woden Interchange to Erindale Interchange, 4.51pm-5.05pm, September 28.

Bus Route 58, Code BUS589, Deakin Shops to Woden Interchange, 4.20pm-4.44pm, September 28.

Bus Route 58, Code BUS650, Woden Interchange to Deakin Shops, 1.37pm-1.48pm, September 28.

Bus Route 75 Transport Canberra Code BUS973, Chisholm Shops to Erindale Interchange, 12.59pm-1.09pm, September 28.

Bus Route 76 Transport Canberra Code BUS573, Erindale Interchange to Chisholm Shops, 5.15pm-5.28pm, September 28.

Hobart Place General Practice, Civic, 10.40am-11.50am, September 28.

Ian Potter House Construction Site, Civic, 7am-4pm, September 28.

Specsavers Tuggeranong, Greenway, 1.35pm-2.35pm, September 26.

People who have been to casual contact exposure locations during the times listed are expected to, complete the ACT Contact Declaration Form, immediately quarantine and get tested for COVID-19 as advised by ACT Health.

If a person was at the casual contact location less than four days ago, ACT Health says they will need two tests – one test as soon as they find out they are a casual contact and another test on day five after they were at the casual contact location.

People at the casual contact location four or more days ago only need to get one test.

The full list can be viewed here.