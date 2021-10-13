Here’s the latest covid exposure sites

TWENTY-FIVE new locations have been added to the casual contact covid exposure list in the past 24 hours, including another 15 supermarkets.

New causal contact sites include:

Friendly Grocer Narrabundah, 6 Iluka Street, Narrabundah, 8am to 5.30pm, October 9.

Woolworths Gungahlin, Marketplace Gungahlin, 30 and 33 Hibberson Street, 1.50pm to 3.05pm, October 9.

Coles Canberra Centre, 148 Bunda Street, 1.30 to 2.20pm, October 9.

Lazzari Bros’ Espresso, 3 Carleton Street, Kambah, 10am to 4.30pm, October 9.

Coles Chisholm, 42 Halley Street, Chisholm, 1.35pm to 2.15pm, October 8.

Friendly Grocer Narrabundah, 6 Iluka Street, Narrabundah, 8am to 5.30pm, October 8.

Woolworths Gungahlin, Marketplace Gungahlin, 30 and 33 Hibberson Street, 5pm to 5.50pm, October 8.

Canberra Airport Group East Gateway Project, 27 Scherger Drive, Canberra Airport, 7am to 8am, October 8.

Woolworths Woden, Westfield Woden, Keltie Street, Phillip, 12am to 12.30am, October 8.

Friendly Grocer Narrabundah, 6 Iluka Street, Narrabundah, 8am to 5.30pm, October 7.

Bus Route 5 Transport Canberra Code BUS550, Richardson to Woden Interchange, 1.01pm to 1.17pm, October 7.

Bus Route 78 Transport Canberra Code BUS649, Chisholm Shops to Richardson, 12.44pm to 12.54pm, October 7.

Canberra Airport Group East Gateway Project, 27 Scherger Drive, Canberra Airport, 11am to 2pm, October 7.

Coles Kaleen, 1 Maribyrong Avenue, Kaleen, 5pm to 7pm, October 7.

Woolworths Woden, Westfield Woden, Keltie Street, Phillip, 4.35pm to 11.59pm, October 7.

Taylor Apartments Construction Site (Block A only), 78 Margules Crescent, Taylor, 7am to 3.30pm, October 6.

ALDI Canberra Centre, 148 Bunda Street, 6.30pm to 7.30pm, October 6.

Canberra Airport Group East Gateway Project, 27 Scherger Drive, Canberra Airport, 7am to 2pm, October 6.

Taylor Apartments Construction Site (Block A only), 78 Margules Crescent, Taylor, 7am to 3.30pm, October 5.

Woolworths Kambah, Kambah Village Shopping Centre, Primmer Court, Kambah, 2.05pm to 3pm, October 5.

Woolworths Kippax, Kippax Fair Shopping Centre, 26 Hardwick Crescent, Holt, 8.30am to 9.15am, October 5.

Woolworths Kambah, Kambah Village Shopping Centre, Primmer Court, Kambah, 11.30am to 12.30pm, October 4,.

Lazzari Bros’ Espresso, 3 Carleton Street, Kambah, 10am to 4,30pm, Octobe 2.

Woolworths Kambah, Kambah Village Shopping Centre, Primmer Court, Kambah, 2.10pm to 3pm, September 30.

Lazzari Bros’ Espresso, 3 Carleton Street, Kambah, 10am to 4.30pm, September 25.

People who have been to casual contact exposure locations during the times listed are expected to complete the ACT Contact Declaration Form, immediately quarantine and get tested for COVID-19 as advised by ACT Health.

If a person was at the casual contact location less than four days ago, ACT Health says they will need two tests – one test as soon as they find out they are a casual contact and another test on day five after they were at the casual contact location.

People at the casual contact location four or more days ago only need to get one test.

The full list can be viewed here.