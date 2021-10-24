Here’s the latest covid exposure sites

SERVICES Australia in Woden and Anytime Fitness in Chisholm have been added to the ACT covid exposure site list.

The new close contact site includes:

Anytime Fitness Chisholm (Weights Room only), 1/68 Halley Street, Chisholm, 3.15pm to 5pm, October 18.

Anyone who has been at the location during the time listed is considered a close contact and must complete the ACT Contact Declaration Form, immediately quarantine, get tested for COVID-19 as advised by ACT Health and remain in quarantine until advised further by ACT Health, even if they get a negative test result.

New causal contact sites include:

Services Australia – Woden Service Centre, 2-6 Bowes Street, Phillip, 3pm to 4.35pm, October 19.

Anytime Fitness Chisholm (Entire Gym, refer to Close Contacts entry if attended Weights Room), 1/68 Halley Street, Chisholm , 3.15pm to 5pm, October 18.

People who have been to casual contact exposure locations during the times listed are expected to complete the ACT Contact Declaration Form, immediately quarantine and get tested for COVID-19 as advised by ACT Health.

The full list can be viewed here.