Here’s the latest covid exposure sites

WHILE there’s been no new close contact covid sites identified in the past 24 hours, ACT Health has labelled more than 10 businesses and a bus route as casual exposure sites.

The newest casual contact sites include:

Biteful Kebabs, South.Point Tuggeranong, Greenway, 3.30pm-4.30pm, September 27.

Chisholm takeaway, 11.55am-12.50pm, September 25, and 1.25pm-2.15pm, September 27.

Communities@Work – Community Pantry, Greenway, 1.20pm-2.20pm, September 27.

IGA Isabella Plains, 3.50pm-4.45pm, September 27.

Southside Physiotherapy Tuggeranong, Greenway, 11.45am-1pm, September 27.

Coles Chisholm, 6.10pm-7pm, September 26.

Grill’d Belconnen, 11.40am-8.30pm, September 26.

Breizh Cafe, Ainslie, 11.50am-12.35pm, September 25.

McDonald’s Erindale, Wanniassa, 10.20am-11.15am, September 25.

Cellarbrations Erindale, Wanniassa, 2pm-3pm, September 24.

Enhance Healthcare Mitchell, 12.30pm-2pm, September 24.

Kukula’s Canberra City, Civic, 6.50pm-7.40pm, September 24.

Bus Route 4, Code BUS509,Woden Interchange to Tuggeranong Interchange, 7.50am-8.02am, September 24.

SUPABARN Casey, 7pm-8pm, September 22.

People who have been to casual contact exposure locations during the times listed are expected to, complete the ACT Contact Declaration Form, immediately quarantine and get tested for COVID-19 as advised by ACT Health.

If a person was at the casual contact location less than four days ago, ACT Health says they will need two tests – one test as soon as they find out they are a casual contact and another test on day five after they were at the casual contact location.

People at the casual contact location four or more days ago only need to get one test.

The full list can be viewed here.