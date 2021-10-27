Here are the ‘freedoms’ for Canberra tomorrow

COVID restrictions are easing in Canberra tomorrow (October 29), here’s a list of all the changes.

Facemasks are required indoors only.

10 visitors are allowed to visit a household.

30 people can gather outdoors.

Hairdressers, beauty and personal services can operate without density limits, up to 25 people.

Facilities that can operate at one per four sqm indoors, and outdoors one per two sqm or up to 300 people include:

Hospitality and licensed venues

Gaming and gambling venues

Cafes and restaurants

Places of worship

Weddings and funerals

Gyms, fitness and sport, play and amusement centres

Community centres

Facilities and youth centres

Real estate and auctions.

Facilities that can operate at one per four sqm indoors, and outdoors one per two sqm or up to 500 people include:

Organised sport and swimming pools – change rooms open

Organised events can have up to 500 people without exemption, must be ticketed.

Cinemas, galleries, museums, cultural institutions, historic sites, outdoor attractions, events and performance venues will also be able to re-open with some restrictions. Among those opening this week are the National Gallery and the National Zoo and Aquarium (October 29).

Up to 20 people or one per four sqm restrictions apply to dance classes, choirs and bands.

From November 1:

Travel to all of NSW will open and will be managed by restrictions in high-risk LGAs only.

Students from all year levels will return to on campus learning and all students can attend out of school hours care programs.