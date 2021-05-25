High tea fundraiser returns for a good cause

Share Canberra's trusted news:

HARTLEY Lifecare’s high tea and fashion fundraiser returns with a goal of raising $1 million to redevelop the Hartley Court independent living facility in Hughes.

The event’s been running since 2018 but was forced to take a year off in 2020 due to covid.

Its renewed, returned program will take place on July 18 at Albert Hall with a “leisurely” high tea and a “Posh Op Shop” fashion show, according to the not-for-profit.

There will be an award for “best-dressed” up for grabs, says senior manager of communications at Hartley, Corey Ryan.

All of the funds raised on the day will go toward the “One Million Harts” campaign launched in March, which has a goal to renovate the almost 30-year-old disability care facility.

It currently houses 10 residents in long-term accommodation and was one of the first homes owned by the charity offering residential and respite services.

It provides residents with personal care, living skills, community access and transport, with the majority of them being adults living with a physical or multiple disabilities who require a high level of support in most aspects of daily living.

The road to redevelopment has been a long one for the charity, and with only around $40,000 raised so far, there is still a long way to go.

Donations can be made here.