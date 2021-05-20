Hoon deliberately hits woman, police say

A WOMAN was taken to hospital after a driver doing burnouts on Theodore Oval allegedly hit her on Tuesday (May 18) night.

At about 6.20pm, police believe the driver of the vehicle deliberately drove at the woman after she confronted the driver for doing burnouts.

The woman received leg injuries and was taken to hospital.

The vehicle was described as a dark green or blue four-wheel-drive, with several blue-tinted driving lights on the front. It may have had NSW number plates.

Police are seeking witnesses to the incident or dash cam footage of the vehicle leaving the area.

Police are also using this opportunity to remind the public to report crime safely and avoid confronting people doing the wrong thing.

Acting Supt of road policing, Donna Hofmeier, said: “We do want Canberrans to report dangerous driving when they see it. We don’t want anyone to get hurt in the process.

“Get as much information as you can, such as the make and model of the vehicle, the registration, the colour, and any other distinguishing features. If you can get a video, that can be helpful too.

“I don’t recommend the general public involve themselves in a confrontation, as situations can quickly get out of hand. Stay somewhere safe and call the police on 131 444 or Triple Zero if lives are at risk.”

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6802117. 

