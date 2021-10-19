News location:

Canberra CityNews

Tuesday, October 19, 2021

Hospital numbers grow, but fewer intensive-care patients

THERE are 20 patients in ACT hospitals today (October 20) with COVID-19, including eight in intensive care. This is the highest number of covid patients in hospital in since the current outbreak began on August 12.

It comes as ACT Health reports 24 new cases to 8pm last night and 446 active cases of covid across the territory.

Of the new cases, 17 are linked to known cases or ongoing clusters.

There have been 1512 total cases in this outbreak. .

