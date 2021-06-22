Update: Florey streets open following house fire

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

Update: All roads have now been opened and firefighters have left the scene.

FIREFIGHTERS are on the scene at a house fire on Ratcliffe Crescent, Florey, this afternoon (June 22). 

Ratcliffe Crescent is closed at both intersections of Cuscaden Crescent.

Crews have extinguished the fire and are working to make the scene safe. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the room of origin.

Two people were taken to hospital in a stable condition with smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still being determined but is not being treated as suspicious.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleRepeat offender returns to court after fleeing to Victoria twice
Next articleACT government committed to Coombs Walk-in Health Centre
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply