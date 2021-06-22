Update: Florey streets open following house fire

Share Canberra's trusted news:

Update: All roads have now been opened and firefighters have left the scene.

FIREFIGHTERS are on the scene at a house fire on Ratcliffe Crescent, Florey, this afternoon (June 22).

Ratcliffe Crescent is closed at both intersections of Cuscaden Crescent.

Crews have extinguished the fire and are working to make the scene safe. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the room of origin.

Two people were taken to hospital in a stable condition with smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still being determined but is not being treated as suspicious.