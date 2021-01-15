House loans reach a high in November

ONE thousand and one house loans were issued to owner-occupiers in the ACT in November – the highest ever monthly result, according to Australian Bureau of Statistics home lending figures. 

Master Builders ACT CEO Michael Hopkins said these figures, released today (January 15), set a positive scene for the start of this year.

“The November figures showed 73 loans were issued for construction of a new home, 77 loans were issued for the purchase of residential land, and 27 loans for home alternations, additions and repairs,” he said.

“The lending approvals will set up our local residential builders for a positive start to 2021, with many members reporting enquiry has been strong over the Christmas period.”

Today’s figures don’t include the Australian government’s announcement to extend the HomeBuilder program which was announced in early December, so Mr Hopkins predicts the lending figures should remain strong for the coming months.

