How to see the rare super blood moon

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A CELESTIAL treat awaits Canberrans on Wednesday night (May 26) when a rare super blood moon comes into sight across the capital.

The event is technically a total lunar eclipse and occurs when the Earth’s closest neighbour passes into its shadow, creating an amazing orange-red glow that looks a like sunrise or sunset, according to ANU astrophysicist, Dr Brad Tucker.

“While the Earth casts a shadow into space a little bit of light skims through the atmosphere and into space,” says Dr Tucker.

“As the Moon perfectly centres in the Earth’s shadow, it hits this orange-red light.

“So during the peak of the total lunar eclipse, you are seeing Earth’s sunrise and sunset lighting up the Moon.”

Dr Tucker says the Moon’s orbit wasn’t perfect and sometimes it was as much as 50,000 kilometres closer to Earth, making it bigger and brighter.

“This is the case with the full moon on Wednesday,” he says.

“When you combine this closer orbit with a total lunar eclipse, a super blood moon is born.”

According to Dr Tucker, the action will start at 7.44pm in Canberra, when the Moon will slowly darken for about 90 minutes. At different times, it will be visible across the country.

“It’s fantastic it will happen early in the evening as opposed to the middle of the night,” he says.

“What’s even better is that you don’t need any special equipment to see the spectacle; though a camera to capture the incredible view is always recommended.”