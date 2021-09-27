Human Rights Commission president reappointed

THE current president of the ACT Human Rights Commission, Dr Helen Watchirs, has been reappointed for another two years.

Dr Watchirs OAM was first appointed as Human Rights Commissioner in 2004 and then the President of the Commission in 2016.

Dr Watchirs will be joined by Karen Toohey, who was reappointed as the Discrimination, Health Services, Disability and Community Services commissioner, and Jodie Griffiths-Cook as the Public Advocate and Children and Young People commissioner. Both Ms Toohey and Ms Griffiths-Cook have been reappointed for five years.

In reappointing these positions ACT Human Rights Minister Tara Cheyne said the experience of these commissioners is invaluable to protect and promote the human rights of all members of the Canberra community, particularly as challenges arise from the ongoing pandemic.

“The reappointments also mean there is continuity as the Human Rights Commission works to fully implement the recommendations of the Protection of Rights Services Review,” she said.

The three reappointments take effect next month.