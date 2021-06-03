Ice rink is coming back to the city

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THIS winter, Civic Square will once again be transformed into an open-air ice-skating arena over the school holidays.

Running from June 25 to July 11, the rink will be open 10am to 8pm, Sundays to Thursdays, and 10am to 9pm, Fridays and Saturdays.

It’s the lead attraction of the City Renewal Authority’s “Wintervention” event, which will also include markets running across two weekends (June 25-27 and July 2-4), live performances from Stars on Ice, music performances, and hot drinks and food stalls available throughout the week.

“No other mainland city around the country has a winter like Canberra with enchanting frosty mornings and snow-covered mountains visible from the city centre,” said CEO of the City Renewal Authority Malcolm Snow.

“Whether you’re a skater or a spectator, Wintervention is a family-friendly event designed to embrace the Canberra chill around entertainment, activities, food and market stalls.

“The City Renewal Authority are also inviting businesses in the area to get involved. Businesses can submit winter inspired offers that will be displayed on the Wintervention website for visitors to enjoy over the event period.”

Attendees will be required to use the Check-in CBR app and maintain physical distancing for COVID-safety.

More information and tickets can be found here.