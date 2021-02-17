‘In crisis’ music industry calls for extended support

Share Canberra's trusted news:

IN an open letter to the federal government, thousands of people from the music industry are calling on the government to extend JobKeeper for arts and entertainment industries beyond March.

The open letter was signed by more than 3500 music artists, workers, venue-holders and businesses, including well-known musicians such as Paul Kelly and Midnight Oil.

Published today (February 17), the letter reveals that live music alone is still operating at under 4 per cent of pre-covid levels as a result of continual border closures and social distancing regulations.

“Since March last year there has not been a single national tour undertaken by an Australian artist and there has not been a single festival run at full capacity,” the letter says.

“The music and live entertainment industry remains in lockdown. Each time there is another COVID-19 cluster or a quarantine breach, any plans to trade again are halted.”

Musicians from the Canberra Symphony Orchestra were among the signatories on the letter, with its CEO Rachel Thomas saying that while all sectors have been affected by COVID-19, the impact has been particularly destructive for the creative and performing arts sector.

“The arts have such a positive impact on education, health and wellbeing and community cohesion. Supporting the arts will in turn support broader community recovery,” she says.

“Recovery will take time and targeted support, even as live performance resumes.”

According to the letter, the industry is still in crisis with many musicians, sole traders, venues, clubs, festivals, and music businesses still out of work.

Many night clubs also still remain closed with the venues that are open only trading at an average of 30 per cent due to social distancing capacity regulations.

Extending JobKeeper, or providing an industry specific wage subsidy package, would “keep the show on the road”, the letter argues.

“The arts and entertainment sector contributes around $15 billion per year in GDP, employing close to 200,000 highly-skilled Australians,” it says.

“Every live music venue and festival in a city, town centre or regional area is part of an intricate network that supports our industry.

“Sitting behind these venues and events is an army of musicians, managers, agents, promoters, crew, technicians, music teachers and many other industry professionals.

“We can’t afford to lose the skills and businesses of our industry. The result for Australian music and live entertainment would be catastrophic.”