Ina’s pet calendar contest raises money for crisis support

PHOTOGRAPHER Ina Jalil’s second “Canberra Paws Calendar Contest” is putting pets on display to raise money for pet crisis support.

From March 1 to April 25, the contest will see 13 lucky pets voted to feature on a calendar that raises money for ACT Pet Crisis Support, a not-for-profit that provides subsidised veterinary care for disadvantaged people in the community.

“In 2019 I sadly had one of my dogs pass, and I experienced first hand how high the medical bills can get,” said Ina.

“I realised there’d be so many people out there who couldn’t afford these types of costs, and so I thought about how I might be able to help them.”

It’s Ina’s second calendar fundraiser, and she says her first one saw her raise $11,000 – almost five times the amount she originally aimed for – to help disadvantaged people with veterinary bills.

Now, she’s hoping to raise $15,000 from the new calendar.

“With a five dollar entry fee, Canberrans can post a picture of their pet to the website, where others then pay one dollar for a vote on their favourite pic,” says Ina.

“I professionally photograph the top 13 with the most votes for the calendar, with all proceeds going straight to Pet Crisis Support.”

This year, eight local businesses have also generously donated prizes for weekly competitions that’ll be running throughout the expanded event, she says.

“The pet with the most new votes at the end of each week will receive a prize,” she says.

“These include vouchers to pet stores, hampers with treats, and even artists donating their talents to illustrations of winning pets.”

For Ina, being able to mix her passions of photography and animals and raise money at the same time means so much.

“In an ideal world, all pets would be able to receive veterinary care when they need it,” she says.

“Unfortunately, those that often need the love and companionship of their pets the most like the elderly and those with disabilities often find it difficult to find the money for veterinary care.

“We help save lives and keep pets with their families.”

For more information and to register visit gogophotocontest.com/canberrapaws2022