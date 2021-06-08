Incoming laws ban political donations from developers

Share Canberra's trusted news:

LAWS commencing on July 1 will prohibit property developers, close associates, or a person acting on their behalf of a political entity from making political donations in the ACT.

Amendments made to the Electoral Act 1992 by the Electoral Amendment Act 2020 were passed by the ACT Legislative Assembly in August.

ACT electoral commissioner Damian Cantwell said the prohibition also extends to the acceptance of such gifts by an ACT political entity.

A transitional provision banning such gifts has been in place since the end of the most recent ACT election, however, the related penalty for a breach of the law will increase from July 1.

“The amendments also make changes to the timing for the regular reporting of gifts totalling $1000 or more and introduce a penalty for the dissemination or authorisation of electoral advertising that contains a statement of fact that is inaccurate and misleading to a material extent,” he said.