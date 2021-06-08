Incoming laws ban political donations from developers

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
The ACT Legislative Assembly. Photo: Paul Costigan

LAWS commencing on July 1 will prohibit property developers, close associates, or a person acting on their behalf of a political entity from making political donations in the ACT. 

Amendments made to the Electoral Act 1992 by the Electoral Amendment Act 2020 were passed by the ACT Legislative Assembly in August.

ACT electoral commissioner Damian Cantwell said the prohibition also extends to the acceptance of such gifts by an ACT political entity.

A transitional provision banning such gifts has been in place since the end of the most recent ACT election, however, the related penalty for a breach of the law will increase from July 1.

“The amendments also make changes to the timing for the regular reporting of gifts totalling $1000 or more and introduce a penalty for the dissemination or authorisation of electoral advertising that contains a statement of fact that is inaccurate and misleading to a material extent,” he said.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleDigital edition June 10
Next articleHeavy rain and snow closes parts of Namadgi
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply