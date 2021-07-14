Cops want to know more about that Ford Laser

Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE are calling for any information about the incident where three police officers were hit by a green 1997 Ford Laser at the National Arboretum on Sunday (July 11) afternoon.

Anyone who saw the vehicle with registration YIF54Y, or whose dash-cam captured video of it, on the Tuggeranong Parkway, William Hovell Drive, Caswell Drive or Parkes Way between 2pm and 3pm is urged to contact police.

Police are also seeking any dash-cam footage captured on the Tuggeranong Parkway between Cotter Road and Glenloch Interchange between 2.40pm and 3pm.

The call for information comes after three officers — two which were new to ACT policing — had stopped a Toyota Aurion at the Forest Drive and Lady Denman Drive intersection.

After speaking with the driver of the Aurion, the three officers moved to the space between the police vehicle and the Aurion, which were 10 metres apart on the side of the road, when a Ford Laser sedan veered left and allegedly drove directly at the three officers.

A detective leading senior constable from road policing was thrown onto the bonnet of the Laser, striking the windscreen before landing on the ground in front of the vehicle. A constable was also thrown onto the bonnet of the vehicle before landing on the ground and a second constable was run over and became trapped under the vehicle.

The driver of the Ford Laser, a 30-year-old Hawker man, allegedly exited his vehicle where he was restrained by two of the officers.

All officers were taken to hospital — one officer suffered a broken leg, one a back injury and another a shoulder injury.

Police are urging anyone who may have dash-cam footage or any information that could assist police to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6846194.