Information wanted on alleged Swinger Hill robber

POLICE have released an image of a man who allegedly threatened staff with a knife during a robbery at the Swinger Hill IGA X-press in late August.

The man allegedly entered the store at about 10.50am on August 28.

A short time later, police say a maroon-coloured sedan was captured on camera being driven at speed from the rear of the shops in the direction of Yamba Drive.

Police are now asking the public to identify the man, who is described as Caucasian in appearance, of medium build about 185cm (6’1”) tall, wearing navy work style pants, a green jacket with a yellow high visibility shirt underneath, black and white sneakers, a black beanie and a blue medical mask.

They are also looking for information on the maroon-coloured sedan, which had NSW number plates and red “P” plates attached.

Anyone who may be able to identify the alleged offender, or who has any other information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6888786.