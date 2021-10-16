Intensive-care patients hit double digits as covid cases slump

Ten of the 15 people in ACT hospitals today (October 16) with covid are in intensive care.

ACT Health is reporting today that there were 20 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in the ACT in the 24 hours to 8pm yesterday, the lowest number in 18 days. Of these cases, 14 are linked to known cases or ongoing clusters.

There are 495 active cases. Since the outbreak began on August 12, there have been 1414 covid cases.

The ACT rate for fully-vaccinated people aged over 12 currently stands at 77.3 per cent.