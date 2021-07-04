Interchange disruption closes Callam Street for good

Share Canberra's trusted news:

PART of Callam Street will be closed for good and turned into a “pedestrian-friendly” space, according to Transport Minister Chris Steel.

Work is now underway to build a new on-street transport interchange on Callam Street, which will include the Woden light rail stop and bus layover facilities.

The “disruptive period of construction” will involve permanently closing Callam Street between Bradley Street and Matilda Street from mid-August to “create a pedestrian-friendly space between the town centre and Woden Town Park,” the transport minister said.

As well as the 10,000m2 of passenger-friendly space, the project will see seven more bus stops added to the area and a light rail station will be built.

The first phase construction work includes building: