International students return to Canberra next year

THE ACT is preparing to welcome back international students for the start of the 2022 academic year.

Students will need to be fully vaccinated and follow Australian government requirements for international arrivals.

Quarantine will not be required in the ACT for fully vaccinated students.

“It’s great to have clarity about arrangements in the ACT and to know that as soon as the borders open our students can come straight home to campus,” said ANU vice-chancellor Brian Schmidt.

“We will continue to work with the Commonwealth on arrangements to open the borders to students as soon as Australia safely can.”

The ACT government said it will continue to work alongside the universities and CIT in the lead up to international student arrivals.