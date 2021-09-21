‘It’s okay to not be okay’: Barr announces mental health funding

“IT’S okay to not be okay,” said ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr when he announced the release of a $14m mental health and community health care support package.

“This is one of the toughest periods in our city’s history and it is okay to reach out for help. Support is available,” Mr Barr said.

As part of the funding, the community and mental health COVID-19 support package will provide $3.6 million to:

$1 million to expand the Police, Ambulance and Clinician Emergency Response (PACER) program, with an additional team for 6 months to support the community when they need it and in a familiar setting, such as their home.

$524,000 for Directions Health Services to meet increased demand for primary care and opioid maintenance treatment for clients who are unable to access pharmacies due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

$300,000 for Community Options to deliver additional support for social housing clients affected by COVID‑19 lockdowns

$300,000 for the Canberra Alliance for Harm Minimisation and Advocacy for additional Peer Treatment Support Workers, helping to support people with complex needs who are affected by public health measures .

$200,000 to provide more services and additional support for people affected by eating disorders $160,000 for flexible alcohol and other drug services to provide additional treatment and counselling support to those with substance abuse conditions.

$110,000 for the Interchange Health Co-op to improved access to primary care for some of Canberra’s most vulnerable.

$90,000 to extend services to young people suffering moderate to severe mental illness requiring more intensive support at home.

$80,000 between Gugan Gulwan and Yeddung Mura to provide additional counselling and wellbeing supports to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Canberrans.

$70,000 to Mental Illness Education ACT for additional mental health programs for schools, individuals, and businesses in response to COVID-19.

$40,000 for Companion House to support additional counselling and social support services for asylum seekers and refugees.

$40,000 to CARE Financial Counselling to support people who have lost work and income during lockdown.

Additionally, Mr Barr said the 2021-22 ACT Budget will include another $10.3 million to provide timely, supportive and accessible mental health system for young people and their families in the ACT, as well as funding to expand and improve alcohol and other drug services.

These funds will go to:

$7.5 million for a phased implementation of an integrated face-to-face and digital mental care for young people through an online platform delivered through the Moderated Online Social Therapy (MOST) program developed by Orygen,

$982,000 to expand the existing Needle and Syringe Program and to explore options for a medically supervised drug consumption facility, including the development of a suitable service model and a potential location.

$851,000 for Catholic Care’s Youth and Wellbeing program to provide multidisciplinary outreach service that supports young people (12-25 years) living with mental health concerns.

$503,000 to commence design work to deliver a new community-led alcohol and other drug and mental health treatment precinct. The includes design work for a new Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander residential alcohol and other drug rehabilitation facility in partnership with Winnunga Nimmityjah and for the redevelopment of the Ted Noffs Foundation and CatholicCare facilities in Watson.

$169,000 for Parentline to provide more support for parents, through phone referrals, counselling, face-to-face sessions and regular phone “check-ins”.