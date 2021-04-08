Jaguar club celebrates 50 years with a car display

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THIS Sunday (April 11) more than 50 Jaguars will be on display at Hall Sportsground to celebrate 50 years of the Canberra Jaguar Drivers Club.

The iconic cars have become recognisable through motorsport, movies, and for being manufactured for British Prime Ministers, and they’ve gained a significant following of enthusiasts here in the capital, says club president and passionate member Brian Johnston.

Brian has been the owner of 22 Jaguars himself and, of the event, says: “People will be able to see the evolution of the Jaguar from its early days all the way to now.

“The club started in a house in Red Hill in 1971, with 25 people turning up on the first day. Now the club’s grown to over 75 member families with over 120 Jaguar cars involved.”

The event will also raise money for the Salvation Army Red Shield Appeal with a gold coin donation for entry.

Brian says the club is enthusiastic to welcome the Canberra community and to help out those interested in owning one of the classic cars themselves.

“Most people have a misconception that owning and enjoying a classic Jaguar is a very expensive hobby, but it is not,” says Brian.

“You can buy a classic 4-door saloon, such as the XJ 6, released in 1968, for a relatively modest price. However, you need good advice on such a purchase and this is where the club can help.

“The display day provides the perfect opportunity to view the cars, chat to their owners, get advice on buying or repairing, joining the club, or even just to drop in and contribute to the Salvation Army.”

Canberra Jaguar Drivers Club’s 50th celebrations, Hall Sportsground, 10am-3pm, Sunday, April 11.