Jaguar club celebrates 50 years with a car display

By
Nick Overall
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
A 1937 SS Jaguar Saloon, one of the earliest models ever manufactured.

THIS Sunday (April 11) more than 50 Jaguars will be on display at Hall Sportsground to celebrate 50 years of the Canberra Jaguar Drivers Club.

The iconic cars have become recognisable through motorsport, movies, and for being manufactured for British Prime Ministers, and they’ve gained a significant following of enthusiasts here in the capital, says club president and passionate member Brian Johnston. 

Brian has been the owner of 22 Jaguars himself and, of the event, says: “People will be able to see the evolution of the Jaguar from its early days all the way to now.

“The club started in a house in Red Hill in 1971, with 25 people turning up on the first day. Now the club’s grown to over 75 member families with over 120 Jaguar cars involved.”

The event will also raise money for the Salvation Army Red Shield Appeal with a gold coin donation for entry.

Brian says the club is enthusiastic to welcome the Canberra community and to help out those interested in owning one of the classic cars themselves.

“Most people have a misconception that owning and enjoying a classic Jaguar is a very expensive hobby, but it is not,” says Brian.

“You can buy a classic 4-door saloon, such as the XJ 6, released in 1968, for a relatively modest price. However, you need good advice on such a purchase and this is where the club can help.

“The display day provides the perfect opportunity to view the cars, chat to their owners, get advice on buying or repairing, joining the club, or even just to drop in and contribute to the Salvation Army.”

Canberra Jaguar Drivers Club’s 50th celebrations, Hall Sportsground, 10am-3pm, Sunday, April 11. 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleExposed wiring shuts childcare centres
Next article‘P’-plater faces charges after crash that killed teen
Nick Overall
Nick Overall

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply