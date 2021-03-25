James Milligan set to return to the assembly

Share Canberra's trusted news:

FORMER Canberra Liberals MLA James Milligan is set to return to the ACT Legislative Assembly filling Alistair Coe’s seat in Yerrabi.

Mr Milligan, 42, was successful as a result of today’s (March 25) countback having received a majority of preferences after Mr Coe’s votes were distributed. Mr Milligan will be officially declared elected tomorrow.

Mr Coe, the former Canberra Liberals leader, resigned in March after a 12 year-long career in the ACT Legislative Assembly, reopening the door for Mr Milligan, who was first elected to the Assembly in 2016, but lost his seat at October’s election.

The Gungahlin business man said he’s “ready to hit the road running”.

“I spent a bit of time licking my wounds after the election… but I am really happy to be back,” Mr Milligan said.

He said there’s a “long list” of issues he’s hoping to tackle like Gunghalin’s “ageing” police station and securing better sporting facilities in Yerrabi.

And he’s keen for a shadow portfolio, too, if the opportunity presents itself.

“I’m yet to have that discussion with the leadership, if I am afforded a shadow portfolio, I will work just as hard as I did in the previous term in sport and recreation and the indigenous affairs portfolio, in which we were innovative and revolutionary,” Mr Milligan said.

Canberra Liberals leader Elizabeth Lee welcomed Mr Milligan’s imminent re-election.

“It was a sad day for us in October when James was not being returned and we are really glad to have him back,” Ms Lee said.

“Alistair’s departure leaves big shoes to fill but I have no doubt James’s flair and humour in the way he does things, will be able to live up to that.”

Mr Milligan said he’s looking forward to working under the leadership of Ms Lee and her deputy Guilia Jones.

He also paid tribute to Mr Coe, describing him as a “hard worker”.

David Pollard (David Pollard Independent), Deepak-Raj Gupta (ACT Labor), Fuxin Li (Independent), Krishna Nadimpalli (Canberra Liberals), Jacob Vadakkedathu (Canberra Liberals), Mainul Haque (The ACT Greens), Mike Stelzig (Canberra Progressives), Mohammad Munir Hussain (Federation Party Australian Capital Territory), Olivia Helmore (Labour DLP) and Stephanie Pollard (David Pollard Independent) unsuccessfully contested today’s countback.