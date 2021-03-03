James’ winning design will be installed in Manuka

Share Canberra's trusted news:

“YELLOW Tailed Cockatoo” by James Small is the winning design for the Endeavour House Mural in Manuka, it has been announced by Ethical Property CEO Adam Trevaskus today (March 3).

Small’s design, which won $25,000, combines an illustration of a Yellow Tailed Black Cockatoo, perched on a branch of Banksia Integrifolia, with an abstract yet symbolic background.

“My piece draws inspiration from the nature of urgency in the fight for climate change. It also offers an optimistic and hopeful resolve, that the future of our environment is in our hands,” the 26-year-old artist said.

He also revealed that at age 17, he had taken photos of the wall from across the road because he wanted to propose to the ACT government that they let him paint on it.

In December 2020, the business sought submissions from local artists to create a mural on the theme of climate change. They received 23 designs which were put to a public vote in February, with Small’s design receiving the majority of the votes.

The artist is a familiar face in the local arts scene, with his red wattlebird painted on the Bradley Street dining precinct at Westfield Woden and a kookaburra as part of a collaborative piece in Braddon.

He also gives much of his time to local schools and youth groups, helping to immerse young people into art and expression.

“It’s incredible,” Small said, “I feel like a lot of the hard work that I’ve put into building my craft and reputation in the Canberra arts scene has really paid off, and it’s really heart-warming to feel that support from the Canberra community.”

Visitors to Manuka can expect to see the design installed in April.