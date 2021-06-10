Jetstar to run Canberra to Brisbane flights

By
CityNews
-
FROM September 2 Jetstar Airways will fly five return services a week between Canberra and Brisbane.

The launch of the service, flown on an A320 aircraft, will coincide with the return of Floriade this year in an effort to boost interstate travel.

“Especially with international borders closed, there’s a huge appetite for low fares travel domestically,” said Jetstar Group CEO Gareth Evans.

“We know these flights will be really popular and provide a great boost for tourism operators and businesses as visitors explore everything Canberra and the region has to offer.”

ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr said Jetstar’s entry to the Canberra market will not only make travel from south east Queensland to Canberra cheaper and easier, but also provide an opportunity to work with the popular carrier to promote Canberra across its extensive network.

CityNews
CityNews

