JobTrainer extends to 2500 young Canberrans

AN expansion of JobTrainer will see up to 2500 additional training places made available and delivered over the next two years to young Canberrans aged 17 to 24.

The news comes after a $16.75 million extension of the JobTrainer program, delivered in partnership between the ACT and Australian governments, was announced today (September 23).

ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr said these new free training places, in a range of critical skills needs areas, will be available to people aged 17 to 24 who have left school, and jobseekers.

“The new funding will also support other vulnerable Canberrans who struggle to find a job, including those who have been out of work for an extended period, through providing places in pre-employment, pre-apprenticeship and foundation skills programs,” he said.

“JobTrainer will provide a mix of full qualifications and short courses, with 575 training places reserved for aged care and 170 places reserved for digital skills.

“Free places in aged care, early childhood education and care, disability care and digital skills will be made available to all Canberrans, not just jobseekers or young people.”

The first training places will be made available before the end of 2021.

More information about these programs is available from the Skills Canberra website.