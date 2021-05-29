Jones: System issues keep residents unvaccinated

THE Canberra Liberals are calling on the ACT government to improve the COVID-19 vaccine booking system after receiving a number of complaints from residents struggling to sign up.

Shadow minister for health Giulia Jones said constituents have continually raised issues with being unable to make a booking online due to the system not recognising some Medicare cards.

“We really want Canberrans to be able to book their appointments as easily as possible and have confidence in the system,” said Mrs Jones.

“The website is backed up by Medicare data and my understanding is that we will need to update that data again, so more people can make bookings online.”

At the moment if someone is having trouble with the online booking system, Mrs Jones said they need to make a phone call, which has seen many Canberrans waiting over two hours on hold. 

“It is clear we need more people in the call centre to get waiting times down to an acceptable level and the latest Medicare data backing up the online booking system so more Canberrans can book online,” she said. 

The Health Minister’s office has been contacted for comment.

