Just one new covid case in Queanbeyan

ONLY one new case of COVID-19 was detected in Jerrabomberra in the 24 hours to 8pm last night (November 22).

The case, currently under investigation, ends a two day streak of no cases detected in the Queanbeyan-Palerang region.

It brings the total cases in the Southern NSW Local Health District to 555 since the start of the current outbreak in June.

Despite the low daily case numbers, the Health District is urging community members to continue to come forward for vaccination and to be alert for any symptoms that could signal COVID-19.

State-wide, NSW recorded 173 new cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.