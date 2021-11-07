Karabar clocks up another two covid cases

THE Queanbeyan suburb of Karabar has two of the three new covid cases reported today (November 7) by the Southern NSW Local Health District.
The two cases are linked to known cases.
The other case is at Mogendoura, in the Eurobodalla LGA, and is also linked to a known case.
