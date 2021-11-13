Karabar keeps clocking up the covid cases

THREE new COVID-19 cases in Karabar and another case in Queanbeyan have been reported today (November 13) by the Southern NSW Local Health District.
There is a fifth case for the district recorded in the 24 hours to 8pm last night in Pambula and it is also under investigation.
This brings the total cases in SNSWLHD to 527 since the start of the current outbreak in June.
