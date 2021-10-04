Karabar tops Queanbeyan’s new covid cases

THE suburb of Karabar is responsible for seven of the Queanbeyan area’s 11 new covid cases reported today (October 4).

Active cases in Queanbeyan and its surrounding suburbs have now risen to 101 with two new cases in Queanbeyan, one in The Ridgeway and one in Wamboin. Of the 11 new cases, eight are linked.

Southern NSW Local Health District says it has recorded 21 new cases to 8pm last night. Other cases in the district are:

Three in the Eurobodalla region. All are in Beauty Point and are linked to known cases.

Seven in the Snowy Monaro region. Six are linked to known cases. One case is in Jindabyne, five are in Cooma and one is in Bredbo.