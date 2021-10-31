News location:

Canberra CityNews

Canberra Today 15°/20° | Sunday, October 31, 2021

Karabar tops the latest new covid case numbers

THE Queanbeyan suburb of Karabar is the centre of all four new covid cases reported by the Southern NSW Local Health District today (October 31).

The cases are all under investigation.

This brings the total cases in SNSWLHD to 458 since the start of the current outbreak in June.

