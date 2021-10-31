Karabar tops the latest new covid case numbers

THE Queanbeyan suburb of Karabar is the centre of all four new covid cases reported by the Southern NSW Local Health District today (October 31).
The cases are all under investigation.
This brings the total cases in SNSWLHD to 458 since the start of the current outbreak in June.
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply