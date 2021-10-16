Karibar and Googong catch a covid case each

COVID cases in Karibar and Googong are Queanbeyan’s two of the seven latest cases reported by the Southern NSW Local Health District today (October 16).

Of the local two, one is linked to a known case and the other under investigation.

There are now 139 active cases in Queanbeyan and surrounding suburbs.

The total number of covid cases in the Southern NSW Local Health District has now reached 400 since the start of the current outbreak in June.

Of the other five of the seven new cases:

Three are in Goulburn. Two linked to known case and one under investigation.

One new case in Tathra and is under investigation

One new case in Cooma and linked to a known case.