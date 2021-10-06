Large infrastructure plan but not enough skilled workers

THE ACT budget has set out a large infrastructure building plan but with no apprenticeship funding, who will build these projects, asked Master Builders ACT.

Master Builders ACT CEO Michael Hopkins said spending on infrastructure is a strategic and sensible investment by the ACT government, but without the necessary skilled workers to build these projects they are destined to remain plans on a shelf.

“Without a significant investment in skills and apprenticeships, a competitive advantage is being given to large interstate and multi-national contractors who will simply import skilled workers to complete large projects,” he said.

“For every $1 invested in building and construction, $3 of economic benefit is generated, but if the $5 billion worth of infrastructure projects are not built by local companies, employing local workers and apprentices, the full economic benefit for the ACT will be lost.”

Despite every other Australian state and territory providing more funding for carpentry and plumbing apprenticeships, Mr Hopkins said the ACT continues to fund these high-demand careers at the lowest level in Australia.

“The JobTrainer Funding included in the ACT budget, which is co-funded by the federal government, is only available to unemployed people or those aged between 17 and 24 and will not lead to an increase in apprentices,” he said.

“If the ambitious jobs target set by the Chief Minister is to be achieved, the government must significantly increase its investment in skills and training to grow our workforce into the future.”