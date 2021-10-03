Latest exposure locations are all supermarkets

THE latest update of new additions to ACT Health’s list of covid exposure locations as at 11.41am today (October 3) are all supermarkets and mostly to the north of the city.

All the new entries as “casual” exposure sites.

ALDI , 36 Benham Street, Chisholm, 30 September, 7.30pm-8.30pm

Woolworths Metro, cnr Flemington Road and Nullarbor Avenue, Franklin, 29 September, 12.50pm-1.45pm

Coles , Westfield Belconnen, Benjamin Way, Belconnen, 28 September, 5.30pm-6.20pm

Woolworths Metro , Cameron Avenue, 1/6 Grazier Lane, Belconnen, 25 September, 11.40am-12.50pm

Woolworths, Westfield Belconnen, Benjamin Way, Belconnen, 24 September, 3.15pm-4pm

Woolworths, Westfield Belconnen, Benjamin Way, Belconnen, 22 September, 2.55pm-4 pm.

People who have been to casual contact exposure locations during the times listed are expected to complete the ACT Contact Declaration Form, immediately quarantine and get tested for COVID-19 as advised by ACT Health.

If a person was at the casual contact location less than four days ago, ACT Health says they will need two tests – one test as soon as they find out they are a casual contact and another test on day five after they were at the casual contact location.

People at the casual contact location four or more days ago only need to get one test.

The full list can be viewed here.