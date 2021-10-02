Law courts join the latest covid exposure list

THE ACT law courts have been listed in this afternoon’s latest additions to ACT Health’s covid exposure locations as at 12.30 (October 2). All are listed as casual contacts.

A Bite to Eat Cafe , 8 Chifley Place, Chifley. 29 September, 5.10pm-8pm.

Scott’s Crossing construction site, Canberra Centre, 148 Bunda Street, Civic, 29 September, 6.45am-4.30pm.

Coles , 12 Sangster Place, Wanniassa, 29 September, 5.50pm-7pm.

Vodafone, Westfield Belconnen, Benjamin Way, Belconnen, 29 September, 11.15am-12.30pm.

Scott’s Crossing construction site, Canberra Centre, 148 Bunda Street, Civic, 28 September, 6.45am-9.30am.

Woolworths, 15 Mawson Place, Mawson, 28 September, 3.40pm-4.30pm.

Brindabella Endoscopy Centre, Suite 7, Level 1, 5 Dann Close, Garran, 28 September, 12.30pm-4.50pm.

McDonald’s , 84 Hardwick Crescent, Holt, 27 September, 9pm-11.59pm.

Scott’s Crossing construction site, Canberra Centre, 148 Bunda Street, Civic, 27 September, 6.45am-4.30pm.

Department of Social Services (Level 3), Enid Lyons Building, 71 Athllon Drive, Greenway, 26 September, 8.30am-5pm.

ACT Law Courts foyer, 6 Knowles Place, Civic, 24 September, 11am-1pm.

Supreme Court 1, 6 Knowles Place, Civic. 24 September, 11am-1pm.

Supreme Court 1 waiting area, 6 Knowles Place, Civic, 24 September, 11am-1pm .

People who have been to casual contact exposure locations during the times listed are expected to complete the ACT Contact Declaration Form, immediately quarantine and get tested for COVID-19 as advised by ACT Health.

If a person was at the casual contact location less than four days ago, ACT Health says they will need two tests – one test as soon as they find out they are a casual contact and another test on day five after they were at the casual contact location.

People at the casual contact location four or more days ago only need to get one test.

The full list can be viewed here.