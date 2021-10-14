Law firm strives for solutions that keep clients out of court

Director of Capon and Hubert Lawyers and Mediators Ken Hubert strives to find alternative, positive means of resolving family matters, rather than going to court. This is a sponsored post.

FIRST established in Canberra over three decades ago, Capon and Hubert Lawyers and Mediators has grown into a team of experts who are committed to getting the best outcomes possible for their clients, says director Ken Hubert.

An accredited family dispute resolution provider and mediator himself, Ken says his approach to resolving family matters is to find what is important to each party and accommodate those interests.

“If I have to go to court I do, but I try to keep my clients out,” says Ken.

“I prefer to find better ways of resolving matters, rather than having people build up large lots of paper and throwing them at each other.”

While Ken says he understands staying out of court is not always possible and that some clients will want to be heard in court, he believes in trying to find alternative and effective means of resolving issues.

“There are all sorts of lateral ways of resolving matters which take into account what’s important to people but not necessarily what you would get out of the court,” he says.

“You can argue about your rights and entitlements, but at the end of the day, what’s most important to each party?”

Ken’s legal experience has seen him serve on the professional standards committee of the ACT Law Society as well as the ACT Law Council’s Access to Justice Committee.

Over the years he’s also dedicated a lot of time to Legal Aid work in the Children’s and Family Court.

Today, he’s proud to lead a team of lawyers with expertise in a wide range of legal areas.

“We have specialist lawyers in commercial, property and estate law and by working as a team, it allows us to offer so much more than I could have by myself,” says Ken.

“We’re friendly, approachable and, as a team, we each work in areas that complement each other.”

