Lead and asbestos-affected schools revealed

THE ACT government has revealed the names of 76 schools in Canberra affected by potentially hazardous lead dust or asbestos.
Yesterday (March 16), Education Minister Yvette Berry confirmed that more public schools were found to contain the potentially hazardous materials, however, was unable to provide which schools in particular were affected.
Following calls from the Canberra Liberals, the list has today revealed, with schools with lead paint and/or asbestos detected at:
- Ainslie Primary School
- Alfred Deakin High
- Aranda Primary School
- Arawang Primary
- Belconnen High School
- Black Mountain School
- Bonython Primary (asbestos only)
- Calwell High (lead paint only)
- Calwell Primary
- Campbell High
- Campbell Primary School
- Canberra College Woden
- Canberra High School
- Caroline Chisholm School
- Chapman Primary
- Charles Conder Primary
- Charnwood-Dunlop Primary School
- Co-operative School – O’Connor
- Cranleigh Special School
- Curtin Primary
- Dickson College
- Duffy Primary
- Erindale College
- Evatt Primary
- Fadden Primary
- Farrer Primary School
- Florey Primary School (lead paint only)
- Forrest Primary School
- Fraser Primary School
- Garran Primary School
- Gilmore Primary School
- Giralang Primary School
- Gold Creek School (lead paint only)
- Gowrie Primary School
- Hawker College
- Hawker Primary School
- Hughes Primary School
- Jervis Bay School
- Kaleen Primary School
- Lake Ginninderra College
- Lake Tuggeranong College
- Lanyon High School (lead paint only)
- Latham Primary
- Lyneham High
- Lyneham Primary School
- Lyons Early Childhood School
- Macgregor Primary
- Macquarie Primary School
- Majura Primary School
- Malkara School
- Maribyrnong Primary School
- Mawson Primary School
- Melba Copland Secondary School (MCSS)
- Melrose High
- Miles Franklin Primary
- Monash Primary School
- Mount Rogers Primary School
- Namadgi School
- Narrabundah College
- Narrabundah Early Childhood School
- Ngunnawal Primary (lead paint only)
- North Ainslie Primary
- Red Hill Primary School
- Richardson Primary School
- Southern Cross ECS
- Stromlo High School
- Taylor Primary School
- Telopea Park School
- The Woden School
- Torrens Primary School
- Turner School
- UC High School Kaleen
- Wanniassa Hills Primary
- Wanniassa School
- Weetangera Primary School
- Yarralumla Primary School
After releasing the list, shadow education minister Jeremy Hanson said: “The government now needs to explain to staff and parents of each affected school how hazardous materials are being managed and rendered safe.
“This has been an ongoing issue with parents wondering if the schools their children are attending contain asbestos or lead dust.”