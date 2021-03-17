Lead and asbestos-affected schools revealed

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE ACT government has revealed the names of 76 schools in Canberra affected by potentially hazardous lead dust or asbestos.

Yesterday (March 16), Education Minister Yvette Berry confirmed that more public schools were found to contain the potentially hazardous materials, however, was unable to provide which schools in particular were affected.

Following calls from the Canberra Liberals, the list has today revealed, with schools with lead paint and/or asbestos detected at:

Ainslie Primary School

Alfred Deakin High

Aranda Primary School

Arawang Primary

Belconnen High School

Black Mountain School

Bonython Primary (asbestos only)

Calwell High (lead paint only)

Calwell Primary

Campbell High

Campbell Primary School

Canberra College Woden

Canberra High School

Caroline Chisholm School

Chapman Primary

Charles Conder Primary

Charnwood-Dunlop Primary School

Co-operative School – O’Connor

Cranleigh Special School

Curtin Primary

Dickson College

Duffy Primary

Erindale College

Evatt Primary

Fadden Primary

Farrer Primary School

Florey Primary School (lead paint only)

Forrest Primary School

Fraser Primary School

Garran Primary School

Gilmore Primary School

Giralang Primary School

Gold Creek School (lead paint only)

Gowrie Primary School

Hawker College

Hawker Primary School

Hughes Primary School

Jervis Bay School

Kaleen Primary School

Lake Ginninderra College

Lake Tuggeranong College

Lanyon High School (lead paint only)

Latham Primary

Lyneham High

Lyneham Primary School

Lyons Early Childhood School

Macgregor Primary

Macquarie Primary School

Majura Primary School

Malkara School

Maribyrnong Primary School

Mawson Primary School

Melba Copland Secondary School (MCSS)

Melrose High

Miles Franklin Primary

Monash Primary School

Mount Rogers Primary School

Namadgi School

Narrabundah College

Narrabundah Early Childhood School

Ngunnawal Primary (lead paint only)

North Ainslie Primary

Red Hill Primary School

Richardson Primary School

Southern Cross ECS

Stromlo High School

Taylor Primary School

Telopea Park School

The Woden School

Torrens Primary School

Turner School

UC High School Kaleen

Wanniassa Hills Primary

Wanniassa School

Weetangera Primary School

Yarralumla Primary School

After releasing the list, shadow education minister Jeremy Hanson said: “The government now needs to explain to staff and parents of each affected school how hazardous materials are being managed and rendered safe.

“This has been an ongoing issue with parents wondering if the schools their children are attending contain asbestos or lead dust.”