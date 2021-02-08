Lead discovery has authority testing public spaces

By
Belinda Strahorn
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Former Lake George Mine.

PARTS of Captains Flat are being tested for lead contamination after “elevated” levels of lead were found on the former Lake George Mine site and along parts of the rail corridor.

Following this discovery, “precautionary” soil tests will be carried out by the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) on public and community spaces including the community hall, parks and the school at Captains Flat.

The lead found at the former Lake George Mine, which operated from 1892-1962, and in the rail corridor, most likely came from the transport of ore extracted from the mine into rail trucks, the NSW EPA said.

Information sessions for concerned residents are being held today (February 8) and tomorrow at the Captains Flat Community Hall between 2-7pm with representatives from the NSW EPA, NSW Health, Transport for NSW, Department of Regional NSW, Crown Lands, Local Land Services and the Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleCalwell collision turns aggressive
Next articleConstable Kenny is back on duty
Belinda Strahorn
Belinda Strahorn

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply