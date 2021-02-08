Lead discovery has authority testing public spaces

Share Canberra's trusted news:

PARTS of Captains Flat are being tested for lead contamination after “elevated” levels of lead were found on the former Lake George Mine site and along parts of the rail corridor.

Following this discovery, “precautionary” soil tests will be carried out by the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) on public and community spaces including the community hall, parks and the school at Captains Flat.

The lead found at the former Lake George Mine, which operated from 1892-1962, and in the rail corridor, most likely came from the transport of ore extracted from the mine into rail trucks, the NSW EPA said.

Information sessions for concerned residents are being held today (February 8) and tomorrow at the Captains Flat Community Hall between 2-7pm with representatives from the NSW EPA, NSW Health, Transport for NSW, Department of Regional NSW, Crown Lands, Local Land Services and the Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council.