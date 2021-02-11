Lead found in old bus depot

Share Canberra's trusted news:

TESTING during renovations of Kingston’s Old Bus Depot Markets has discovered lead particles in surface dust at the site, pushing back its opening.

The former transport depot was closed early last year for a $6.5 million renovation to improve the safety, accessibility and sustainability of the facility, when dust samples collected were analysed and showed the presence of lead particles.

Renovations were due to be completed in March, however, the lead discovery will likely mean that the finish date will be pushed back.

A licensed assessor has conducted further tests in and around the facility this month, with some of the test results returning a lead reading above the adopted threshold limit on surfaces.

The contractor also set up air monitoring test points in late January. All results returned during that testing period show that the concentration of atmosphere lead was below the detectable limits.

It is likely that the lead dust has been present with minimal disturbance at the former transport depot for many years but may have been unsettled during recent construction activities, said Arts Minister Tara Cheyne.

“As a result, the facility will undergo cleaning and remediation prior to reopening to the public,” she said.

“Old Bus Depot Market stallholders were informed of the situation today.

“Access to the site will continue to be restricted until cleaning and remediation can occur. The Old Bus Depot Markets will not open until after cleaning and remediation is complete. Work is still being undertaken to determine the cost and extent of the cleaning and remediation, but it is expected to take at least three months.

“The ACT government will work with contractors, stakeholders and employees who were in the building during construction and may need to undergo testing.”