Lee praises Labor’s lockdown roadmap… for Victoria

CANBERRA Liberals Leader Elizabeth Lee has praised the roadmap out of lockdown announced by Victorian Premier Dan Andrews this afternoon (September 19) for providing the details Canberrans had hoped to hear from Chief Minister Andrew Barr last Tuesday.

“The Chief Minister and the Health Minister repeatedly said that they cannot provide more details because there are too many uncertainties,” she said.

“Most Canberrans understand that a plan or roadmap would be influenced by case numbers and vaccination rates and that any plan put in place may need to be adjusted. However, to have no plan at all as to how Canberra will safely transition out of lockdown is mind boggling.

“The Victoria roadmap sets out the clear vaccination milestones that the state needs to meet in order for schools to go back to classroom teaching; for beauty and hairdressers to operate; for how many patrons will be allowed into venues, just to name a few.

“What is most stark about the Victoria roadmap is that when the state reaches 70 per cent vaccination, they will have far more freedoms than the ACT currently has and is anticipated to have for almost another four weeks, despite our nation-leading vaccination rates.”