Lee to attend global climate summit

ACT Opposition leader Elizabeth Lee will attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow this weekend.
Ms Lee, will join the Coalition for Conservation delegation – an Australian conservative lobby group that advocates for climate action, and she will also deliver a speech.
Ms Lee said the summit will be a “great opportunity” to engage with climate change experts and leaders from across the globe.
The ACT’s shadow minister for climate action hopes to bring world class ideas back to Canberra, in an effort to meet the capital’s emissions reduction targets.
“The ACT has the opportunity to not only be an Australian leader, but a world leader, when it comes to reducing our carbon emissions and fostering the best minds in sustainable technology,” Me Lee said.
“The Canberra Liberals are unreservedly committed to the ACT achieving net-zero by 2045, but simply having a target does not mean our work stops.
“COP26 is an opportunity to bring world class ideas, technology and approaches to tackling climate change back to Canberra.”
