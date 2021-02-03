Leigh Gordon now heading the Royal Australian Mint

Share Canberra's trusted news:

LEIGH Gordon was announced on Wednesday (February 3) the new chief executive officer of the Royal Australian Mint.

“I am excited to be joining a well-recognised national cultural attraction and innovative manufacturing enterprise,” Mr Gordon said.

“It is a privilege to have the opportunity to lead a high-performing business that operates as a multi-faceted organisation, commercial business and tourism destination.”

Mr Gordon brings significant public sector experience to the role, drawing on his extensive career in defence.

A senior member of the Royal Australian Air Force, Mr Gordon served as head of the joint strike force division and the aerospace systems division.

He has also been a member of the Defence Senior Leadership Group and worked in the capability acquisition and sustainment group at the Department of Defence.

Mr Gordon was honoured on Australia Day as an officer of the order of Australia for his distinguished service.

“With a significant international reputation, I also look forward to continuing to develop the Mint as a world class leader in the minting industry,” Mr Gordon said.