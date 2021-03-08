Letters / Where the developer rules and democracy loses

Share Canberra's trusted news:

GEOFF MURRAY-PRIOR, of Watson, shares his nightmare of dealing with the Environment, Planning and Sustainable Development Directorate…

WHEN I see the anti-democracy upheavals in various parts of the world, where authoritarian rulers replace a functioning democracy, I feel relaxed living where democracy is, I believe, ingrained and unchallenged.

Put simply, in a democracy the community votes to elect people to represent them in a parliament (or an assembly). These elected representatives act to cater for the overall wishes of the community.

Of course, to do this, they must engage staff; staff known as public servants, who, as their title indicates, are there to develop an overall environment according to the wishes of the community, as directed by the community’s elected representatives.

Sounds almost too good to be true.

So, let us see how this works in practice.

Currently the ACT government, through its public service entity known as the Environment, Planning and Sustainable Development Directorate (EPSDD) is proposing the rezoning and ultimate redevelopment of a parcel of land, a bit over nine hectares and known as Block 2 Section 76, in the suburb of Watson.

As one would expect under the democratic model I have outlined, representatives of the Watson community have met several times with various ministers, Assembly members and with EPSDD.

The Watson Community Association (WCA) has also outlined its vision for the suburb in its “Plan for the Sustainable Development of Watson”.

As part of the rezoning process, EPSDD has produced a Draft Place Plan and Development Concept (PPDC) that outlines the government’s proposal in general terms. Not a perfect proposal, but nonetheless not overly far removed from community expectations.

EPSDD is conducting a community consultation process, and then will produce a final PPDC. Expectations and hopes are that this will not deviate too far from the current draft, hopefully aligning more with community input.

Then, after rezoning, developers will be able to submit Development Applications (DA) so that development can proceed in line with the PPDC.

A fine example of democracy in action – the community expresses its views and their elected representatives, through their appointed public servants, deliver to the community’s wishes.

Oh, but wait! What is this I have been told by EPSDD?

“The final PPDC will also be passed on to future developers as a document that they will need to consider when they undertake a detailed design for their site through a Development Application (DA)”.

“Need to consider”? Why not required to comply? So, developers can “consider” and then “reject”?

So, the developer rules, and democracy loses. Clearly, I was correct – the democracy model I espoused above is in fact too good to be true in the ACT.

Geoff Murray-Prior, Watson

Impressed by green car club

I WAS very impressed to read about the carbon offset scheme the MG Car Club has initiated (“The MG car club takes a shine to green machines”, CT February 18).

It’s true that most of our lifestyle choices and fun hobbies add to the carbon emissions contributing to expedited climate change. Human-caused global warming is creating a myriad of threatening issues for humans and the Earth’s finely balanced natural systems.

We can all show more initiative in carbon reduction by offsetting our carbon-producing activities. There are many carbon-offset schemes to choose from.

Next time you travel, whether for work or pleasure, try offsetting your carbon emissions through an offset scheme.

Michele England, Braddon

Anne, you already pay!

ANNE Willoughby, of Griffith (letters, CN February 25), you pay for paths to be fixed already – through your rates and the myriad other taxes you pay to the ACT government. It’s just that the government can’t get the priorities right!

Clinton White, Wanniassa

Support for village plan

THE Neighbourhood Canberra board is to be congratulated on its plan for a much-needed village environment where people stricken by dementia can enjoy company and be cared for (“Village plan to lead the world in dementia care”, CN February 25).

I have unpleasant memories of the gradual decline of my father who suffered from multi-infarct (or vascular) dementia for years, until it finally killed him.

For most of this time, my mother tried to care for him on her own. This came to an abrupt end when mum (in Burleigh Heads) told my sister in Brisbane that dad had confronted her with a mattock handle. He told mum that someone was trying to break in through a second-floor window with only a brick wall below.

My sister phoned to tell me of the mattock-handle incident and, for the first time, about dad’s disorder and mum’s soaring blood pressure. I was on the first available flight to Coolangatta, met my sister, and took dad to his GP who, without hesitation, referred dad to a special care facility – to mum’s relief.

This is just one example of how valuable a resource such as the Neighbourhood Canberra could be.

Dr Douglas Mackenzie, Deakin

Another way of saying it

IN the “Seven Days” column “Gordon slips quietly back to government service” (CN February 25), I was aghast at the characterisation made of Gordon Ramsay.

I have known Gordon since about 1985 and can attest to his good character and heart for community and people. Have a go at the Barr government all you will, but “came to a crashing end” and then “sent packing by the voters of Ginninderra” is just a little too much emphasis on some wafer-thin statistics, I think.

Okay, so I spent some hours and shoe-rubber (not leather) canvassing and letterbox-dropping for my friend, Gordon Ramsay. Too few, it seems.

Here is a contrary view of your first two paragraphs:

We heard a whisper that former Attorney-General and Arts Minister Gordon Ramsay, whose one-term political career ended in a wafer-thin loss in October, had quietly got a new job. In the Chief Minister’s Office.

It’s been barely four months since the election that saw the former lawyer and minister of religion take some relative rest from the hurly-burly of politics, after losing narrowly in Ginninderra.

Oh, well, maybe the word-slinging editor can find a moderate or even paler version of words when not needing to scandalise the political demise of a good person in future.

Peter Ellis, via email

Brinkmanship on the bridge

THE ACT government hopes stage 2 (Civic-Woden) of its light rail network, will fit with the extremely sensitive Commonwealth Avenue, including its iconic bridge.

Meanwhile, it is apparently planning to implement the only (very recently) approved section – Civic to Commonwealth Park – which has its own major cost, time, infrastructure, safety, engineering heritage and traffic problems.

Many believe that the National Capital Authority cannot approve the Commonwealth Park to Capital Hill section out of respect for the integrity of the National Triangle, including its bridges.

Politically, and reading between the lines, it now seems that the federal government wouldn’t mind if the ACT was left with “a tram to nowhere” i.e. the tram line terminating at Commonwealth Park.

Both sets of politicians (federal and ACT) appear to have scant understanding of the sensitivity of Commonwealth Avenue and its bridge in this regard.

Double brinkmanship seems to be going on, when there’s a much better route available, with wider national capital coverage via Edinburgh Avenue or Gordon Street in Civic, Liversidge Street, Griffin’s missing elegant lake crossing (for trams, bikes, and pedestrians only, and made yacht-friendly) between Acton Peninsula South and Flynn Drive (via the existing narrowest section of Lennox Gardens, and around State Circle as currently planned.

Many “land value capture” opportunities exist on this route; along with the opportunity for Lennox Gardens North and Flynn Place to become a better, sunnier, readily accessible “city-to-the-lake” precinct in its own right, uncompromised by blocks of flats, and close to many national attractions.

Jack Kershaw, Kambah

Avalanche of health disasters

WHEN I instigated the ban on smoking on aircraft I recall Qantas gained a temporary compromise: those up front could smoke, but not those in the rear half – behind the curtain.

Non-smokers complained bitterly that they were subject to dangerous second-hand smoke from a legal drug. We again met with Qantas and the ban passed Parliament.

A similar situation now confronts the community if brain-wrecked governments do legalise illicit drugs. It won’t just be second-hand smoke but the avalanche of health disasters that befall users, their families and the whole community from the range of deadly products.

Colliss Parrett, Barton